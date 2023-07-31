LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A bridge project on U.S. 150 in southern Indiana is in the final stages but it will mean closing a busy highway for five days.
The Indiana Department of Transportation is working to finish a bridge rehabilitation project over Jersey Park Creek in Floyd County near Greenville.
The plan calls for shutting down more than two miles of U.S. 150 east of S.R. 335 on Monday, Aug. 7, for a bridge deck overlay project. The bridge is scheduled to reopen by the end of the day Friday, Aug. 11.
"This is a shorter-term closure, luckily," said Natalie Garrett, INDOT's strategic communications director. "We're asking people to be patient with us as this is completed."
During the closure, traffic will be detoured from Interstate 64 to S.R. 64 into New Salisbury and then S.R. 135 to U.S. 150 in Palmyra.
"INDOT is required to use state routes for the official detour, understanding that people may find a shorter route on local roadways," Garrett said.
Local roadways are proving to be much quicker detours when the closure comes. WDRB News found that Clover Creek Drive to Old Vincennes Road, then Buttontown Road to U.S. 150 would save drivers more time.
"It's going to be inconvenient, because everybody is going to be trying to get through these backroads," said Micheal Cummings, who lives in Greenville.
Cummings is worried about the traffic stemming from the closure, especially during the first full week of school for Floyd county. He also said that semi trucks won't be able to take the quicker detours.
"I think it's crazy because I don't see how they're going to get these semis around down here," he said. "These back country roads aren't made for semis."
Officials recommend larger vehicles take the INDOT suggested detour from 64, to S.R. 64 and S.R. 135.
While INDOT asks for patience, local residents are concerned that next week will bring irritation.
"It's going to be a pain in the butt for a lot of people," Cummings said.
INDOT said the deck overlay project is done every 20 years or so.
