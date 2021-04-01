LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 23-year-old woman was killed in a head-on crash on Dixie Highway Monday morning.
The Jefferson County Coroner's office says Nia McIntyre died of multiple blunt force injuries in the crash.
Louisville Metro Police said in a release that the crash happened about 7:30 a.m. on Dixie Highway at Bowen Avenue, which is just south of Watson Lane.
McIntyre was driving southbound on Dixie Highway and crossed the median into the northbound lanes and hit another passenger vehicle. McIntyre died at the scene.
The driver of the northbound vehicle was taken by ambulance to University Hospital with injuries police said were not considered life-threatening. There has been no additional information released.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.
