LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman is dead after a motorcycle and car collided on River Road in downtown Louisville.
According to LMPD, the crash happened just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday on River Road near Dock View Drive. That is the intersection near River Park Place and the Waterside Apartments.
Police say a car was driving east on River Road when it slowed down to turn into the apartment complex. That's when it was rear-ended by the motorcycle.
The female on the motorcycle died at the scene. It's unclear at this time, if she was wearing a helmet.
The driver of the car that was rear-ended was not injured and stayed on scene while police investigated.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating.
