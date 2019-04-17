LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman is dead after a crash on I-264 East at Breckenridge Lane Wednesday morning.
All eastbound lanes of I-264 are closed, and drivers must take the Breckenridge Lane exit.
The crash happened around 6:45 a.m., and involved a semi truck, a garbage truck and a minivan. LMPD Dwight Mitchell says the garbage truck struck the rear end of a minivan, causing the minivan to crash into the back of the semi truck.
Mitchell says the female driver of the minivan was pronounced dead at the scene. She has not been identified.
The other drivers were not injured.
Officials say the lanes could be closed for up to three hours.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.