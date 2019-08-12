LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A woman is dead after a crash on Southern Parkway.
It happened about 5 this morning at at the intersection of Southern and Woodlawn Avenue.
The woman was going south on Southern Parkway when she lost control of the vehicle, crossed into the north bound lanes and hit a tree, according to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell.
A man was in the car with her. Both were taken to University Hospital where the woman died.
The man is expected to recover. Alcohol and speed appear to be factors in the crash, Mitchell said.
The intersection at Southern Parkway and Woodlawn Avenue was partially closed after the crash.
Here’s a better idea of what you’ll experience as far as traffic. Kenwood onto Southern Pkwy is open. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/ZPARSQW4jE— Lexie Ratterman (@LRatterman_WDRB) August 12, 2019
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.