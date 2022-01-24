LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Shepherdsville man was arrested after police said he led officers on a chase through Nelson County in a stolen vehicle that ended in a violent rollover crash and a woman suffering severe head injuries.
According to court documents, the incident took place just before 11:30 p.m. Friday.
Authorities said a deputy with the Nelson County Sheriff's Office saw a stolen 2003 Buick Century pulling out of the FiveStar gas station on New Shepherdsville Road, near Samuels Loop, in Bardstown.
The driver was 27-year-old David B. Johnson, according to court documents. Authorities said his girlfriend was in the passenger seat.
As soon as the deputy tried to stop the vehicle using lights and sirens, Johnson hit the accelerator, driving 130 mph in a 55 mph zone, according to court documents. Authorities said Johnson drove into opposing lanes pf traffic several times and ran multiple vehicles — including semi trucks and trailers — off the road.
Johnson eventually got onto Interstate 65, weaving around traffic and losing control several times, "once again nearly causing multiple wrecks showing extreme indifference for human life," according to an arrest report.
At this point, authorities said multiple law enforcement agencies were pursuing Johnson.
Johnson drove about 5 miles before exiting I-65 onto Cedar Grove Road, where he again passed several cars and "nearly caused accidents," according to police.
The chase ended when Johnson lost control while coming around a curve on Cedar Grove Road. Police said the vehicle he was driving flipped several times before ending up upside-down in a ditch.
At that point, police said Johnson crawled out of the passenger side of the car and told authorities his girlfriend had been injured. The woman was taken to University Hospital with "severe injuries to the head," according to court documents. Her current condition is not known.
Johnson was arrested by the Nelson County Sheriff's Office and charged with Speeding, Fleeing or Evading Police (in a Motor Vehicle), Receipt of Stolen Property, first-degree Wanton Endangerment, Reckless Driving, Operating a Motor Vehicle on a Suspended or Revoked Operator's License, first-degree Assault and Failure to or Improper Signal.
He is currently being held in the Nelson County Detention Center.
