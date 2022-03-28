CLARKSON, Ky. (WDRB) – Kentucky State Police are investigating after a woman’s body was found in a ditch in Grayson County.
Grayson County Sheriff's Office received a call around 11:30 a.m. central time of a body in a backyard. Once officers arrived, they noticed a woman’s body in a ditch.
The body was found outside a home on North Patterson between the Brentwood Manor Apartments and the Aaronwood Apartments.
For several hours Monday, investigators were on scene and spoke with neighbors in the area.
Those who are familiar with the neighborhood tell WDRB while it is normally a quiet when it comes to violent crimes, it is known for drug activity.
“I do hear a lot of bad things happen in this neighborhood sometimes but nothing murder-wise or anything like that. A lot of drug problems and stuff like that," said Maximus Geary who lives in Clarkson. "No one has ever assaulted anyone that I know of or anything like that."
KSP said it is still too early in the investigation to know more details regarding the woman’s identity, age, or how she died.
If you have information on this case, call the Kentucky State Police Elizabethtown Post at 270-766-5078.
