LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fourteen women plan to sue the Clark County Sheriff's Department because of an incident at the jail.
The women claim a corrections officer gave several male inmates the keys to the female dorm at the jail in October.
They said they were sexually assaulted by those men. Former corrections officer David Lowe is facing charges in connection to the incident.
Court documents say Lowe handed over the keys in exchange for $1,000. Each woman wants $700,000 in damages.
