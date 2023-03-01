LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Woodford Reserve unveiled its 2023 Kentucky Derby on Wednesday morning, celebrating the 50th anniversary of an iconic moment in sports history: Secretariat's 1973 Derby win.
Kentucky native Jaime Corum designed the artwork for this year's bottle. Her painting shows Secretariat in the Winner's Circle at Churchill Downs with the famed Garland of Roses.
"I chose to compose it almost like a historical painting where every detail is clear and accurate and serves to tell the story of that moment," Corum said.
This years 2023 @WoodfordReserve commemorative bottle celebrates the 50th anniversary of one of the most iconic moments in sports history - Secretariat winning the 1973 #KyDerby! pic.twitter.com/tnAoDBOQ6K— Kentucky Derby (@KentuckyDerby) March 1, 2023
Each bottle costs $55 and will be sold around the globe.
"This is our most collectible Derby bottle yet, as Secretariat is perhaps the most revered and most loved racehorse in history," Woodford Reserve Master Distiller Elizabeth McCall said in a news release Wednesday. "Even 50 years after his stunning achievement, Secretariat’s Triple Crown run is still considered one of the most iconic achievements in sports."
A special online presale started Wednesday. Click here to reserve your bottle.
