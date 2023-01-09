LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A monument in downtown Louisville is being repaired.
A plaque honoring fallen World War II soldiers outside of Metro Hall is undergoing some repair work. The city contracted a team of conservators to do maintenance on pieces of art around town.
An inspection of the monument found the plaque was bending and the connection points were deteriorating.
The city said it isn't a difficult repair, and will take around a week.
"It's just like anything else, any kind of routine maintenance, it's better if you stay on top of it," said Jessica Bennett Kincaid, Louisville Metro Public Art administrator. "If you don't, it's a problem that's much more expensive to fix later on."
The memorial was dedicated more than 70 years ago in December 1950.
