LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When the Kentucky State Fair is in town, you can sometimes catch a few celebrity sightings. But when the fair and WWE Smackdown are in town, you can guarantee on seeing some WWE superstars.
WWE tag-team The Street Profits, made up of Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, stopped by the Kentucky State Fair in full character mode on Thursday to meet fans ahead of their appearance on WWE Smackdown at the KFC Yum! Center on Friday.
“I've been in the business about 11 years and I forgot everything because of Gilbert's questions,” WWE Superstar Angelo Dawkins joked “All the questions and he's not even here.”
This is not the first time the pair have been to Louisville. The duo know they have to put on a good show for the Louisville crowd to honor those pro wrestlers who have gotten their start here.
"So anytime we come here, it's like a different aura every time. Every time we step foot in Louisville because we know we got to put on for those guys that have come through here," Dawkins told a WDRB photojournalist.
It's no secret Corsey is the resident wrestling guy at WDRB. He’s been a broadcaster at ringside for hundreds of professional wrestling events in the city for more than a decade. Corsey couldn’t make the interview with the Street Profits as the timing conflicted with his day job anchoring WDRB News at 4p .m.
Corsey sent 10 questions with a WDRB photographer. Five questions from himself and five sourced from fans on social media. The inquiries touched on issues like the impending sale of WWE, Ford’s trip to Louisville in 2022 for the Kentucky Derby and what it’s like to be at a WWE event versus watching on television.
“We just go out there and have fun and give the fans what they want because to us it feel like it's better live than on tv,” Dawkins said.
The tag team came play and continually joked in the interview ranting about the thoroughness and depth of Corsey’s questions.
“Questions from a dang on invisible man what is this,” Ford joked. “That's the kind of a** whopping that's free 99.”
Tickets are still available for Friday's Smackdown show at the KFC Yum Center starting at 7:45 p.m. To purchase tickets, click here. If you can't make it to the show, you can catch it live on WDRB starting at 8 p.m.
