LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A piece of history has landed in southern Indiana.
The Commemorative Air Force B-17 "Flying Fortress" arrived at the Clark Regional Airport in southern Indiana on Friday.
It will be at the airport for six days, with cockpit tours and flights available to the public, giving visitors the chance to get a close-up view of World War II military history.
The plane is one of only three left actively flying in the U.S. today.
"People can not only see them, they can smell them and feel them and experience a little bit of what it (had) been like back in the 1940s to fly these aircraft in combat," Edward Vesely, with the Commemorative Air Force, said.
Also on display is a twin-engine Navy JRB, a flag officer's transport.
All proceeds from the event help keep the historic plane operational. Guests can visit the plane from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 11, through Wednesday, June 15.
