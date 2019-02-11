LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Democratic Congressman John Yarmuth says he is optimistic about avoiding another government shutdown as Congress and the President again wrestle over funding for a border wall.
Despite reports that negotiations have hit a snag, Yarmuth believes a deal will be reached before the Friday deadline.
"Both sides - being the Democrats and the Republicans - and the current and most important party, the President, want to avoid another government shutdown," Yarmuth told WDRB News. "Nobody wants that."
Right now, a conference committee is working to negotiate a border security budget deal that both President Trump and congressional Democrats will accept.
"I spent a day or so with Mick Mulvaney, the President's acting chief of staff, and I think if it's a reasonable deal, which I trust it will be, the President will sign it," Yarmuth said.
But over the weekend, Mulvaney told NBC's Meet the Press that he could not rule out a shutdown if Democrats do not agree to a wall.
"So, let's say the hardcore left wing of the Democrat Party prevails in this negotiation, and they put a bill on the President's desk with, say, zero money for the wall or $800 million, some absurdly low number. How does he sign that?" said Mulvaney, "He cannot in good faith sign that."
In fact, Yarmuth, who chairs the House Budget Committee, has himself opposed money for a border wall.
"Again, we're negotiating," said Yarmuth. "You start from the position that you would like to see happen, and that's what compromise is about, you end up giving something."
Yarmuth spoke to reporters during a visit to Louisville's Robley Rex VA Medical Center. He was joined by House Majority Whip James Clyburn, who is responsible for rounding up enough Democratic votes to approve a deal.
Clyburn said he has confidence in the conference committee.
"Whatever they come out with, I think we'll get the 218 votes that are necessary," said Clyburn, a Democrat from South Carolina.
But both said the wild card is the President.
Trump will be in El Paso, Texas Monday night for a campaign rally, where he often uses fiery rhetoric.
Yarmuth hopes the speech does not further complicate the negotiations.
"There's always a concern whenever he opens his mouth," he said.
The sticking point right now is over curbing Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, or ICE.
People involved in the talks said Democrats have proposed limiting the number of illegal immigrants the agency can detain. Republicans are said to resist such limitations.
Yarmuth believes any deal will likely come shortly before the deadline.
"These financial, budgetary negotiations almost always go until the last minute," he said.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.