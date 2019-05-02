LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A 3-year-old boy has died after police say he was attacked by a dog in Louisville's Chickasaw neighborhood.
According to Louisville Metro Police Officer Lamont Washington, officers were sent to Grand Avenue, near South 38th Street, at about 12 p.m. after someone reported that a child had been bitten by a dog.
When officers arrived, they found the child and began performing CPR.
The boy was rushed to Norton Children's Hospital, with LMPD shutting down streets in order to aid the transport.
Police say the boy died as a result of his injuries.
Louisville Metro Animal Services will quarantine the dog for 10 days, as is their policy.
