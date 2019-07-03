LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 16-year-old boy who was shot in the head in south Louisville over the weekend has died.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, 16-year-old Christopher Hinkle was pronounced dead at University Hospital on Tuesday afternoon.
Police say Hinkle was found shot inside a vehicle around 11:45 p.m. Sunday at the corner of Preston Highway and Loretta Street. The teen was taken to University of Louisville.
Police believe the shooting happened at apartments on Kendrick Court, just a few blocks away from where Hinkle was found.
It's becoming an all-too-familiar trend in Louisville this summer, as teenagers have often been behind the recent rash shootings, LMPD said. And they are also among the victims.
Police say at least 10 teenagers have been killed in shootings in 2019 alone.
Smiley said police currently have no suspects in the case. If anyone has any information, they are asked to call the police anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD.
