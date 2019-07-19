LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a teenager has died after he was shot in Louisville's Parkland neighborhood Friday morning.
According to a MetroSafe supervisor, the incident took place near the intersection of West Kentucky Street and South 32nd Street, at about 9:45 a.m.
Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell says the victim was a 14-year-old boy.
.@WDRBNews Metro Police Spokesperson, Dwight Mitchell, shares devastating details about fatal shooting on W. Kentucky. The victim is a 14-year old male. pic.twitter.com/1hnzJrLXss— Stephan Johnson (@SJohnsonWDRB) July 19, 2019
"When officers arrived, they did locate a 14-year-old male inside of the home who had apparently been shot," Mitchell said. "He had received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. The Louisville Metro Police Homicide Unit is investigating."
Mitchell added that police are not currently looking for suspects.
"At this time we feel we have all the persons that are involved," he said. "We are interviewing them now at this point. It’s a very tragic thing that has happened here, and we’re continuing the investigation."
Mitchell declined to comment on how the shooting may have taken place.
"We're looking at all aspects at this point of what went on here," he said. But Mitchell said they hope to determine what happened, as officers conduct interviews.
The case is being worked as a death investigation.
This story will be updated.
