LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The final phase of the Main Street Revitalization Project in downtown New Albany is expected to be finished in early September.
Mayor Jeff Gahan said "a substantial completion" is expected in about four weeks. It started several years ago and recently has caused several headaches for drivers and local businesses.
Gahan said the work was to rebuild the road with new drainage systems, widen sidewalks shorten crosswalks and improve access to local stores.
"This improvement is way past due but it'll showcase the downtown business district," he said Wednesday.
Over the next four weeks, crews will finish landscaping, install new lighting and paint the roads.
