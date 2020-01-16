LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Zappos has created a new closet to help local students.
The retailer has opened the Closet for Good at Marion C. Moore School in Louisville.
It's designed to help low-income students by providing day-to-day necessities like non-perishable food, school supplies, hygiene products, shoes and clothing.
"Sometimes, our student body have families that are struggling and can't go out and get that extra pair of shoes that they need if the soles wear out," said Jamie Issis, coordinator for the Marion C. Moore Youth Service Center. "And here, it would help them to build their confidence, builds their involvement in school and break that barrier. We do better in the classroom."
Zappos currently has a fulfillment center and retail outlet in Louisville.
Officials say they decided to strengthen ties with the community by opening the new closet.
