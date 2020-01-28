LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Zaxby's is suing Louisville-based Joella's Hot Chicken over it's "confusingly similar" logo, according to recently filed court documents.
The Georgia-based chicken restaurant filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against Joella's Jan. 22 in Atlanta. The company alleges that Joella's Hot Chicken logo is "confusingly similar" to Zaxby's trademarked logos.
"When viewed in the ordinary market setting, Zaxby's logos and Joella's logos are highly similar and create the same overall commercial impression," the lawsuit states.
Zaxby's sent Joella's a cease-and-desist letter about the logo on Oct. 7, according to the lawsuit. The company asked for a jury trial and for Joella's to destroy everything with the logo.
