LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Several Zaxby's restaurants throughout Kentucky are raising money for those impacted by the recent tornadoes in western Kentucky.
The Zaxby's Disaster Relief Fundraiser is taking place on Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. During the fundraiser, 10% of all sales will go to the American Red Cross to support of the affected areas.
Zaxby's locations in Elizabethtown, Shepherdsville, Louisville and Bardstown are among those participating in the fundraiser.
Donations can also be made through Zaxby's to the American Red Cross here.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.