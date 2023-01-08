LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Zoneton Fire Protection District hosted its annual awards dinner to celebrate accomplishments in 2022.
Around 30 Zoneton Fire members were recognized at the dinner held on Saturday night.
Chief Kevin Moulton received the Rob Orkies Leadership Award. Orkies family was in attendance for the ceremony.
Donen Wallace was recognized with the Garry Key Leadership Award.
Both Orkies and Key were former Zoneton firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty. The two awards are the most prestigious recognitions within the fire department.
