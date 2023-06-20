LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fireworks can be pretty -- but also pretty dangerous.
As the Fourth of July holiday approaches, local fire officials are warning that if you can't do your fireworks event safely, don't do it at all.
It's always fun to have fireworks at your family function or at the lake, but it's just as important to ensure you have the supplies you need to have fun safely.
Representatives from the Zoneton Fire Department said they respond to too many calls each Fourth of July holiday for fires, explosions, burns and medical calls.
Last year they responded to two fires related to fireworks, one of which they said destroyed a garage. They said the best way to avoid such situations is to keep fireworks at least 200 feet away from any people, structures or cars.
Additionally, anyone setting off fireworks is urged to:
- Keep a water source nearby
- Remember to wear safety glasses
- Follow the instructions on the fireworks
- Stay away from flammable material
- Most of all, the fire department said to keep a clear head when lighting fireworks
"When you get together, you've got the BBQ going and a cooler full of adult beverages, and those things do not mix well with fireworks," said Zoneton Deputy Chief Tracey Key. "Your common sense meter kind of falls to 0 and you do things you don't normally do."
It's also a good idea to double-check the noise ordinances as they're different for every community, and also check with your neighbors if they or their pets are sensitive to fireworks.
