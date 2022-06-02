LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is asking for the public's help locating a missing man who suffers from dementia.
According to a Golden Alert, Elliott Walker, 74, was last seen in the 9800 block of Scrim Avenue at noon Thursday. That's near Valley Station Road and Dixie Highway in Valley Station.
Police said Walker is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds but did not provide any details about what he may be wearing.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or LMPD at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
