LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Daniel Cameron emerged from a crowded field of Republican candidates to win the GOP nomination for Kentucky governor on Tuesday, setting up a November race with incumbent Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear.
The Associated Press called the primary election race in Beshear's favor around 7 p.m. with 9% of the votes counted. Beshear had received 24,767 votes.
Beshear, who is seeking a second term after first being elected in 2019, easily won his primary against challengers Geoff Young and Peppy Martin.
He will seek reelection against Cameron. The Associated Press called the race in Cameron's favor with 29% of the votes counted around 7:15 p.m. Cameron received 45.4% of votes, while Ryan Quarles got 21.0% of votes and Kelly Craft had 17.6%.
The Republican field of 12 candidates included several current elected officials -- Cameron, Agriculture Commissioner Quarles, Mike Harmon, Kentucky’s Auditor of Public Accounts, and Somerset Mayor Alan Keck – and Craft, who served as ambassador to the United Nations under former President Donald Trump.
Cameron highlighted his legal battles against Beshear and the federal government during the primary, including the coronavirus restrictions Beshear put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic. He also touted his endorsement from Trump, who participated in a virtual rally for Cameron during the final days of campaigning on Sunday.
Among other things, Craft’s campaign focused on issues in public education, accusing “woke bureaucrats” of meddling in schools in one television spot. Craft, whose husband, Joe Craft, is a coal magnate, also released an ad championing the coal industry.
Craft held a commanding fundraising lead over her GOP foes, with $10.9 million as of the most recent reporting deadline about two weeks ago. More than $9.25 million of that amount was loaned or given from Craft herself.
Craft also received $1.8 million from Commonwealth PAC, an unauthorized political action committee that isn’t subject to contribution limits; the bulk of those donations came from a trust reportedly connected to Joe Craft.
Two other Republicans had raised more than $1 million – Cameron, with $1.5 million, and Quarles, with $1.2 million.
An unauthorized PAC backing Cameron – Bluegrass Freedom Action – had raised $2.6 million.
Also in the race for the Republican nomination were Eric Deters, a northern Kentucky attorney, and Bob DeVore, who previously lost bids for the Kentucky House and Senate, the U.S. House and Louisville mayor.
Other candidates included David O. Cooper, Dennis Ray Omerod, Johnny Ray Rice, Robbie C. Smith and Jacob Clark.
This story may be updated.
