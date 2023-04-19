LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has a week to make a decision on 79 bills that were passed in the legislature and sent to his desk, FOX59 reported this week.
Here are a few of the notable bills up for passage:
- Senate Bill 77 would make it legal to own throwing stars at certain businesses statewide. It would exclude school property, and children aged 12 to 17 could only throw stars with a parent's written permission.
- House Bill 1365 would change the legal definition of what a machine gun is amid a rise in crimes involving a device that turns firearms into machine guns. The bill makes a conforming amendment to criminal charges involving the use of machine guns
- Senate Bill 43 would end local residency requirements for 911 operators. It received unanimous passage in the Senate.
- Senate Bill 71 aims to amend parole rules for offenders in the Hoosier state. If signed by Holcomb, the bill would stipulate that a person in prison for a violent crime may not "be released on parole for more than 24 months." And time served in prison wouldn't count toward time served on parole.
- Senate Bill 158 would require people arrested for domestic violence to be held for at least 24 hours. Current law in Indiana allows those people to post bail after 8 hours.
Holcomb has until April 25 to either sign the bills or veto them. For a full list of the bills on his desk, click here.
