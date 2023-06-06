LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is visiting Europe on an economic development trip.
Holcomb met with the Portuguese Secretary of State for International Trade and Foreign Investment, Bernardo Ivo Cruz. He said they're working together to create jobs and grow both economies.
#INPortugal | Had a productive meeting with Bernardo Ivo Cruz, the Portuguese Secretary of State for International Trade and Foreign Investment. Through energy, technology & academics, I know we can work together to create jobs and grow the #Indiana and #Portugal economies. pic.twitter.com/AztM8B9mlm— Governor Eric Holcomb (@GovHolcomb) June 6, 2023
Holcomb also met with business leaders in Europe. He will travel to France on Wednesday to meet with elected officials and business leaders in Paris.
Right now, Indiana has 1,075 foreign-owned businesses, including 57 from France and 3 from Portugal, investing an estimated $7.23 billion into the state and creating more than 6,400 new jobs.
Holcomb said he sees opportunities for innovation and partnership across high-tech industries like energy and motorsports. It is Holcomb's 15th international trip as governor, which is paid for by private donations.
