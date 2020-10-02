LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There's a lot on the line for next month's election, and it's going to be a lot different because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jefferson County Clerk Bobbie Holsclaw knows that, so she put an absentee ballot tutorial on the web.
It starts with the two crucial pieces of paper that you'll find in the envelope. The instructions are blue or green. The ballot is white.
Marking too many bubbles will get your ballot thrown out. If you a mistake and fill in the wrong bubble, circle your candidate on the ballot.
The flap on the inner envelope must be signed, or your ballot won't be counted.
An absentee drop-off box is only available at the Jefferson County Clerk Election Center on West Ormsby Street. Beginning Oct. 13, more drop-off boxes will be at the Kentucky Exposition Center, KFC Yum! Center, Kentucky Center for African American Heritage and the Louisville Marriott East.
All voting locations will also have drop-off boxes until 6 p.m. on Election Day.
