LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of people are expected to vote Tuesday in Kentucky's primary election.
There are several major races on the ballot in Jefferson County this primary, including the mayor's office, a U.S. Senate and Congressional seat, county attorney, sheriff and numerous judicial seats.
Jefferson County Clerk Bobbie Holsclaw (R) said it's difficult to get a gauge in terms of voter turnout.
"I hope everybody gets out, both Democrats and Republicans," Holsclaw said. "I looked back four years ago when it was the same races on the ballot that is this time, and there was about a close, maybe 30% turnout, and I'm hoping that we'll do the same and we're very busy tomorrow."
Voting goes from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday. To find polling locations, click here.
As of close-of-business Saturday, 29% of absentee ballots remain outstanding. They must be received by 6pm local time tomorrow, so please bring them to the dropboxes we've made available to your county clerks.— KY Secretary of State Michael Adams (@KYSecState) May 16, 2022
Holsclaw said voters can save time by reviewing a sample ballot before going to a polling location.
"I definitely recommend that they go in there and take a look at those and do a little homework on them," Holsclaw said. "They need to really look at these races because these people do and will affect their lives."
To see a sample ballot, click here.
Early voting went on for three days but ended Saturday.
"There was a little over 12,000 people that voted early," Holsclaw said. "And that included absentee ballot, the mail-in ballots and it is my prayer that everybody will try to turn out for Tuesday. We're prepared for them. Everything has gone really smoothly in the early voting and I expect the same for tomorrow."
