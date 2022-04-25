LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Eight Democrats and four Republicans are trying to capture their party's support in the May 17 primaries for Louisville mayor.
WDRB News surveyed all candidates in the upcoming election on their positions on a variety of issues, from affordable housing to economic development to policing in Louisville. You can read their responses, and find a link to their campaign websites, by clicking on their names below.
The candidates are:
Democrats
- Tim Findley Jr.
- Skylar Beckett Graudick
- Craig Greenberg
- Colin Hardin
- Sergio Alexander Lopez
- David Nicholson
- Anthony Oxendine
- Shameka Parrish-Wright
Republicans
Oxendine and Lopez have not yet responded to the WDRB questionnaire. Lopez does not have a campaign website; Oxendine's is www.facebook.com/oxendineformayor.
Two independent candidates -- David Ellenberger and Manetta Lemkheitir -- also filed to run for mayor and will be on the ballot in the November general election.
Voters can cast their ballots in person on May 17 at their polling location. In-person, absentee voting will take place May 12-14, and limited mail-in voting is permitted.
