LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new Indiana State Senator has been elected for Floyd and Clark Counties.
Southern Indiana businessman Kevin Boehnlein won the caucus Monday night to take over the seat. He will serve the remaining 13 months of former Senator Ron Grooms' term. The Jeffersonville native resigned earlier this month more than a year before his term ends.
In a release, Boehnlein thanked precinct voters and his supporters. "It is time for new energy, new ideas, new leadership and real world experience. I have a strong passion for service, as well as an enduring love for the district and its people."
Boehnlein spoke to supporters Monday night and said his focus this session will be on cutting the state income tax. He said he will seek a full four-year term in May.
