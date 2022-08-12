LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Another major sporting event is coming to Louisville. The 2023 ACC Track and Field Indoor Championships will be held at the Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center.
An economic impact of $2.2 million dollars for the city is expected. And it's another win for the facility that is putting Louisville on the map nationally for track and field. It is already hosting a pair of USA Track and Field national championships in the next couple of years.
"Just a few weeks ago, when the USA Track and Field had the opportunity to have places in the country where they could have watch parties, they chose L.A., New York and Louisville," Louisville Urban League President and CEO Sadiqa Reynolds said. "I mean that's the air we are in right now."
It has been a major boost for Dale Cowper and his U of L track and field program. They have a place to practice in the winter and they'll be hosting a pair of meets in January and then the ACC's in February.
"Every time our students walk in they're excited," Cowper said. "Every time I come in for a youth track and field event you just see the excitement on the children's faces. That's the most important part of the facility to me is that I see it changing lives."
Nobody is more excited about the news than Reynolds, who was a key player in getting this facility built and opened during a pandemic.
"The ACC is coming to the West End of Louisville," Reynolds said. "We are at 30th and Muhammad Ali. And the ACC is hosting a championship here, in our house, a house that hope built. A house where Black people and white people and rich people and poor people gave money and came together to build. We built it and they are coming."
The ACC Indoor Track and Field Championships will be here from Feb. 23-25.
