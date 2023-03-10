LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The first three defections from the 2022-23 University of Louisville men's basketball team were announced Friday.
The exodus began when freshman Kamari Lands confirmed to on3.com that he and the coaches came to a mutual decision to part ways. His departure was followed by the announcements that two more freshmen -- forward Devin Ree and point guard Fabio Basili -- will also not return next season.
Lands, a 6-foot-8-inch freshman guard from Indianapolis, played in all 32 games for the Cardinals, averaging 5.9 points per game.
Ree played only 66 minutes in 15 games, scoring 14 points. A 6-8 forward, Ree committed to the Cards last spring after originally committing to Louisiana State. He is from Jackson, Miss.
Basili bypassed his senior year in high school to commit to the Cards and coach Kenny Payne last summer. A 6-4 guard from Orlando, Florida, Basili averaged 1.7 points in 16 games.
"I would like to thank my family, friends, and teammates for all the support they have given me throughout my decision," Lands said in a written statement. "I would also like to thank the Louisville staff and fan base for everything they have done for me and my season here at Louisville. I have nothing but love for you guys. With that being said the staff and I have come to the mutual decision to part ways, and I plan on putting my name in the transfer portal to further my journey."
Underclassmen may enter the NCAA's transfer portal Monday.
Lands showed gradual improvement throughout the season. He reached a season high of 15 points three times, the last at Georgia Tech in a loss on Feb. 25. He scored in double figures in four of Louisville's final 10 regular-season games.
After a seven-point performance to end the season in an ACC Tournament loss to Boston College, lands told WDRB that he thought he had improved and matured throughout the season but that he'd have to consider his options for the future.
"I definitely made progress," Lands said. "I definitely feel like I made progress mentally. They definitely mentally pushed me, tried to get me better and stronger, and I definitely got that. I felt like I grew up, and this is my coming out time to develop from kid ways to being a mature person."
