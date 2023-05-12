LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana men's basketball landed a top-10, five-star recruit for the 2023-24 season.
Mackenzie Mgbako, a 6-foot-8-inch forward from New Jersey, announced his commitment to the Hoosiers on Friday evening.
According to 247Sports, Mgbako is the No. 8 overall recruit of the 2023 class and the No. 2 power forward.
After de-committing earlier this year from Duke, Mgbako chose Indiana over Kansas and a handful of other, including Louisville. He joins the freshman class that includes Gabe Cupps and Jakai Newton.
Indiana also landed multiple transfers this offseason in Anthony Walker, Kel'el Ware and Payton Sparks.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.