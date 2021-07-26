LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Louisville football coach Scott Satterfield has spoken with confidence about the improvement that he expects from his third Cardinals’ team this season.
Voters in the Atlantic Coast Conference pre-season media poll will need to see more evidence that the Cards will be better than their 4-7 record from last season.
In a vote of 147 writers and broadcasters, the Cards were picked to finish sixth in the seven-team Atlantic Division. They did not receive any votes to win the ACC title — or the division title.
As expected, the majority of the love went to Clemson, which received 125 votes to be league champ and all but one vote to win the division. The 147th Atlantic Division vote went to North Carolina State.
The most remarkable part of the voting was that these three teams — N.C. State, Georgia Tech and Virginia — all received one vote to win the conference title.
Louisville opens its 2021 season Sept. 6 against Ole Miss in Atlanta. The Cards’ first ACC game will be at Florida State Sept. 25.
Here are the complete results from the media poll: (The ACC all-conference team will be released Tuesday at 9 a.m.)
ACC Preseason Poll
(147 total votes)
Overall Champion
Clemson - 125
North Carolina - 16
Miami - 3
Virginia - 1
Georgia Tech - 1
NC State - 1
Atlantic Division
(First-place votes in parenthesis)
Clemson – 1,028 (146)
NC State - 804 (1)
Boston College - 638
Florida State - 510
Wake Forest - 472
Louisville - 462
Syracuse - 202
Coastal Division
(First-place votes in parenthesis)
North Carolina - 979 (109)
Miami - 881 (28)
Virginia Tech - 582 (3)
Pitt - 576 (1)
Virginia - 540 (2)
Georgia Tech - 340 (4)
Duke - 218
