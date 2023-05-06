LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Irad Ortiz Jr., who was scheduled to ride favorite Forte in Saturday's 149th running of the Kentucky Derby, will now ride the Dale Romans-trained Cyclone Mischief instead, after Forte was scratched by state veterinarians on Saturday morning.
Ortiz is one of the top riders in the game, but has not hit the board in six previous Derby mounts, most recently a 5th place finish on Mo Donegal last year.
"I hate it for the Forte connections, but we're glad to have him," Romans said Saturday.
Romans had been slow to make a call on a rider for Cyclone Mischief, as he watched developments with the favorite.
While Forte is a closer, Romans is expected to want Cyclone Mischief, an also-eligible entrant who will break from the No. 17 post at the lead.
"He's a live long-shot," said Romans, a Louisville native who will be saddling his 12th Kentucky Derby starter.
