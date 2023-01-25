LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Losing to Iowa, Northwestern and Penn State transformed the Indiana men’s basketball team from favorite to long shot in the Big Ten race.
Losing to a short-handed Minnesota at Williams Arena in Minneapolis Wednesday night would have been the official 10-count for the Hoosiers’ title chances.
The Hoosiers flirted with trouble for 39 minutes. But, as usual, they were saved by another all-American performance by Trayce Jackson-Davis.
Sliding around a Minnesota defender, Jackson-Davis grabbed a missed free throw by teammate Race Thompson and scored with 43 seconds to play to put the Hoosiers ahead of the Gophers, 59-57.
A pair of free throws by Trey Galloway finished off a 61-57 IU victory.
The Gophers did not score a basket in the final 6 minutes or a point in the final 3:20, missing their final 11 shots.
He was dazzling for the fourth straight game, leading the Hoosiers with 25 points and 21 rebounds. He also blocked six shots to move past Jeff Newton as IU’s all-time leader in that category.
During iU's four-game winning streak, Jackson-Davis has averaged 27.3 points, 14.3 rebounds and 4.8 blocks.
"It's been amazing," said IU assistant coach Yasir Rosemond, who was one of three assistants to lead the team with IU coach Mike Woodson missing because of COVID. "I think it's because he's finally healthy."
IU has won four straight Big Ten games for the first time since 2019. The Hoosiers improved to 14-6 overall and 5-4 in the Big Ten.
Without Woodson, the Hoosiers were also without the edge they showed while delivering consecutive wins over Wisconsin, Illinois and Michigan State.
They compounded a lack of defensive energy with too much reaching. They were repeatedly beaten to loose balls and long rebounds.
Indiana will have to play better than it played against the Gophers when Ohio State visits Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall Saturday night.
