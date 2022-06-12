LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ballard softball completed a perfect season to win its first state championship in program history.
The Bruins defeated Lexington Catholic 3-2 on Sunday at John Cropp Stadium in Lexington.
Ballard scored the game's first two runs before Lexington Catholic broke through with a solo home run in the bottom of the fifth inning. The Bruins added an run in the top of the sixth inning.
What a triple play by the Ballard defense that led the undefeated Bruins to the 2022 Clark’s Pump-N-Shop Softball State Tournament title. #SCtop10 @ESPNAssignDesk 👀📺 @NFHSNetwork (via @PrepSpin) pic.twitter.com/ypDotyuMLl— KHSAA Main (@KHSAA) June 12, 2022
Clinging to a one-run lead in the bottom of the sixth inning, Ballard turned a triple play on an infield line drive.
Ballard's Brooke Gray earned the win after pitching seven innings and allowing two earned runs.
Ballard is the third team in KHSAA softball history to go undefeated. The Bruins finish the year 39-0.
