LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ballard softball completed a perfect season to win its first state championship in program history.

The Bruins defeated Lexington Catholic 3-2 on Sunday at John Cropp Stadium in Lexington.

Ballard scored the game's first two runs before Lexington Catholic broke through with a solo home run in the bottom of the fifth inning. The Bruins added an run in the top of the sixth inning.

Clinging to a one-run lead in the bottom of the sixth inning, Ballard turned a triple play on an infield line drive.

Ballard's Brooke Gray earned the win after pitching seven innings and allowing two earned runs.

Ballard is the third team in KHSAA softball history to go undefeated. The Bruins finish the year 39-0.

