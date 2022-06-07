LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For nearly a quarter century, Ballard softball has had the same soundtrack.
Alan Jones is in his 23rd season year as the Bruins head coach. He says he's more laid back than he used to be and allows for more player input. He also says he's enjoying things more as well.
He has definitely enjoyed this team. It's the sixth group he's brought to the state tournament, the first to come in without a loss.
"We never even talked about the record," said Jones. "We just went out and played day in and day out. I don't want to lose a game just to lose a game. But we never thought about it. Even to this day, we don't even talk about our record."
They had to rally to keep that record unblemished, beating Male 8-7 in the 7th Region title game May 30.
"It was stressful," Jones said. "Hats off to Male, they came out and busted it. The first three innings we had mistakes we've never done before. I even told them in the fourth inning, I'm like 'we're not 34-0, right now we're playing like we're 0-34.'"
"I think we all walked in super excited but also nervous because we didn't play Male during the regular season," said the team's only senior, catcher Alyssa Simmons. "And Male is like a super aggressive hitting team. But going in with the chemistry we've had this season and all of us super strong-minded, I think we knew what the outcome was going to be."
"There was a lot of emotions everywhere in that game and I feel like our team kept emotions controlled and stayed through the game all the way," said sophomore shortstop Mikayla Milby.
They are now 36-0 after a win over Johnson Central to start the state tournament last Saturday. There have been two runner-up finishes under Jones, but they are now three more wins away from bringing home the school's first state title in the sport.
"The only reason I want to win the state championship is because they want to win it," said Jones. "And they deserve it."
Next up is a quarterfinal meeting with Daviess County. That's Friday at 8:00 pm at John Cropp Stadium in Lexington.
