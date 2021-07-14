LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Minor League Baseball announced on Wednesday that its Triple-A teams are getting back the 10 games postponed at the beginning of the season because of COVID -- but with a twist.
Teams like the Louisville Bats had 10 games added to the end of their season schedule, Triple-A and MiLB said Wednesday, with that stretch of games being dubbed the "Triple-A Final Stretch." The Triple-A official 120-game season will still end on Sept. 21 and the additional 10 games will not affect the final standings.
In this additional 10-game tournament, all 30 Triple-A clubs will get five additional home games and five games on the road. The team with the best winning percentage in that 10-game set will receive an award from Major League Baseball.
The Louisville Bats announced that they will add five additional home games against the Toledo Mud Hens from Sept. 22-26 at Louisville Slugger Field and travel to Columbus for five road games against the Clippers from Sept. 29 - Oct. 3.
"We think this format will add excitement to the end of the season while also allowing our teams a chance to reschedule games that were lost earlier in the year," said Major League Baseball Senior Vice President, Minor League Operations and Development Peter Woodfork. "With all 30 teams participating in this Final Stretch, all Triple-A players and communities will have the opportunity to win this year's postseason tournament."
The following tiebreakers will apply to determine the two Regular Season Champions as well as the Final Stretch winner:
1. Best regular-season winning percentage.
2. Regular-season head-to-head record (if three or more clubs are tied, the best winning percentage in games among the clubs).
3. Best regular-season winning percentage over the final 20 games.
4. Best regular season winning percentage over the final 21 games, etc.
Louisville, which has a record of 24-35, is at Nashville for the second game of a six-game set tonight, and will return to Louisville Slugger Field for a six-game series against the Memphis Redbirds on July 20.
