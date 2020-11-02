LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some of the best basketball news of 2020 involves Louisville’s newest Division I basketball program and its oldest and most tradition-rich basketball venue.
Bellarmine University announced Monday that it will play its men’s and women’s home basketball games in historic Freedom Hall, giving the Knights an opportunity to build their fan base, and coach Scott Davenport a chance to come home.
Bellarmine Athletics Director Scott Wiegandt said that the university has signed a multi-year deal with Kentucky Venues, which runs the facility.
The school at first went looking for a larger arena, given the difficulties for social distancing in 2,200-seat Knights Hall.
“Freedom Hall was a natural choice as it's steeped in rich basketball tradition and is minutes from our campus,” Wiegandt said. “We then saw the obvious benefits of making Freedom Hall a more long-term home for our basketball programs. It has long been considered one of the best places in the world to watch a basketball game and the venue gives us ample room to grow into our new D-I status.”
The 18,252-seat arena has been approved to seat 2,700 under COVID-19 restrictions by Gov. Andy Beshear. Bellarmine would’ve been able to have only 300 fans in Knights Hall.
The arena will be themed for the Knights. The court in Freedom Hall will be designed just like the ones in Knights Hall. The Knights will move in with their own banners, including Final Four banners and their 2011 NCAA Division II championship.
For Davenport, who grew up just down the street, won a Kentucky state championship there with Ballard and ran the corridors and steps of the building as an assistant for both Denny Crum and Rick Pitino at Louisville, the chance to play there with his own team is a dream come true.
“But not just a great thing for me, but for our players and our program, and our university,” Davenport said. “I want this to be something that will help bring unity in Louisville. Everybody roots for red or blue, Louisville or Kentucky, but everybody can come in there and root for Bellarmine.”
The Knights men's and women's programs will make their Freedom Hall debuts during Thanksgiving weekend. The men's team will host NCAA D-III Transylvania University on Saturday, Nov. 28 at 2 p.m., and the women welcome Western Illinois 24 hours later. Men's and women's ASUN basketball schedules were recently released while the rest of the nonleague schedule will be announced soon.
Concessions stands will be open, serving food, alcoholic and other beverages, for a premium game-day experience.
Bellarmine Athletics will offer a range of ticketing opportunities, including season ticket packages and single game options, as well as suites. Further information on season ticket packages will be sent to season ticket holders via mail and e-mail. There are also plans for designated student seats and tickets. Fans who are interested in tickets, and don't already have them, may register their interest by clicking here.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.