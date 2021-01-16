LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bellarmine finished a sweep of Florida Gulf Coast with a dominating second half Saturday night. After trailing by two at halftime, the Knights used a 9-0 run to seize control and shot 60 percent in the second half to win going away, 80-63.
"That was one amazing half of basketball right there," said an excited coach Scott Davenport. "In the second half, we were cheerleaders with the way they were executing and rebounding. Three times the official had to tell the whole bench to sit down."
Ethan Claycomb led the Bellarmine attack with a career-high 17 points and three others finished with 12; C.J Fleming, Pedro Bradshaw and Juston Betz.
"That was Bellarmine basketball on both ends," Davenport said. "Defense - that's where it started. I think the communication on this team is underrated. That's a lost art.
"We challenged them at halftime to win five four-minute wars, and we went 5-0 tonight."
Bellarmine (5-5, 2-2 ASUN) returns home to Freedom Hall for games on Friday and Saturday against Stetson.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.