BOZICH | Alabama on top/Programs wasting $25 million

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — We have reached the point in the 2020 college football season where you can identify two things:
A.) The legitimate contenders for the four-team national playoff.
And, B) the legitimate contenders for The Hot Seat.
That makes it convenient for the Top 5 — and the Bottom 5.
Top 5
1. Alabama (6-0)— Bama’s four-touchdown win over Texas A&M on the first weekend in October was the best win in college football this season — and it isn’t close. The Crimson Tide finish with LSU, Kentucky, Auburn and Arkansas. I don’t see a stumble there, do you?
No. 1 🐘 🅰️This is the 13th straight season @AlabamaFTBL has been ranked No. 1 in the AP Poll - the longest streak in AP Poll history. pic.twitter.com/4HeuUjsrxA— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) November 8, 2020
2. Notre Dame (7-0) — The Fighting Irish have only defeated one team with a winning record, but you earn extra credit when that team is Clemson. Even if you rushed the field.
Lee Corso was right again! #NotreDameFootball pic.twitter.com/3ejGxukh6Q— Ron Greger (@rockinron62) November 8, 2020
3. Ohio State (3-0) — Nobody has made the Buckeyes sweat, but the combined record of their three opponents is 1-7. And they're favored by 26 points at Maryland Saturday.
4. Clemson (7-1) - The Tigers lost to Notre Dame but playing the Irish again in December in Charlotte with Trevor Lawrence at quarterback will be different than playing them in South Bend in November without Lawrence.
5. Cincinnati (6-0) — I realize the Bearcats’s best win was over SMU. I also know they have beaten everybody by at least two touchdowns and allowed more than 13 points once in six games. The Bearcats are also quarterbacked by former St. Xavier star Desmond Ridder. Luke Fickell will get first call on any top job that opens next month.
Bottom 5
5. Les Miles, Kansas (0-7) — Once upon a time, Les, you were the guy people wanted to come home and coach Michigan, your alma mater. You landed at Kansas — and without all the built-in advantages that come with coaching at LSU, you are 0-7 this season and have lost 11 in a row. Even Michigan (1-2) would pass on Miles today.
I think.
“What can you do? Continue to work them."Les Miles addressed the Jayhawks' obvious O-line problems after the Sooners sacked Jalon Daniels 9 times.Are changes coming?- By @BentonASmith:https://t.co/cc3su91zRN #KUfball— KUsports.com (@KUsports) November 8, 2020
2020 projected salary: $3.3 million
4. Jeremy Pruitt, Tennessee (2-4) — You’ve lost four straight, including games to Kentucky and Arkansas. Three of your final four opponents are ranked. Even if you beat Vanderbilt, that’s 3-7. Breaking news: Derek Dooley was fired for going 4-7 in his third season in Knoxville.
2020 projected salary: $3.85 million.
3. Will Muschamp, South Carolina (2-4) — You were hired to pull the Gamecocks even with Florida and Georgia in SEC East. You were hired because you were a defensive mastermind. Your teams have given up 100 points the last two games. You’re 2-4. It’s not happening in Columbia.
2020 projected salary: $4.37 million.
Will Muschamp responds to South Carolina fans’ criticism https://t.co/n5YflBRqn8 pic.twitter.com/jAq3SHrxp8— SEC Football News (@SECfootball) November 9, 2020
2. James Franklin, Penn State (0-3) — When Penn State lost to Indiana, people blamed it on the officials. When the Nittany Lions lost to Ohio State, they blamed it on Ohio State having more talented players. On Saturday, Penn State lost at home by 16 to Maryland, inspiring this deadly Tweet from the Terps.
SAD VALLEY. pic.twitter.com/MLvELL9lf7— Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) November 7, 2020
Guess who we are blaming it on now?
Projected 2020 Salary: $5.4 million
1. Jim Harbaugh, Michigan — Harbaugh and his brother, John, sounded off loudly to Sports Illustrated’s Michael Rosenberg when Indiana dismissed their brother-in-law, Tom Crean, as the IU basketball coach more than 3 years ago. They made cracks about the incompetence of the IU athletic administration. Guess who looked incompetent Saturday in Bloomington?
Projected 2020 Salary: $8 million.
