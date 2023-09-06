BOZICH | As wagering arrives, former Card Jordan Travis, former Hoosier Michael Penix climb Heisman list

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — USC quarterback Caleb Williams is trying to become the first repeat winner of the Heisman Trophy winner since Archie Griffin nearly 50 years ago — and in addition to his ability to throw and run, Williams has the added advantage of appearing in the off-beat Heisman House commercials.
But, according to the oddsmakers at BetMGM, the names of Williams' two strongest challengers are local names that you know.
When wagering comes alive in Kentucky Thursday, if you invest $100 on Williams to repeat, you'll win $450 if he strikes the pose a second time.
But the second choice is a guy who threw for 450 yards with 5 touchdowns and no interceptions in his opening game.
That would be former Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who continues to do marvelous things for No. 8 Washington. BetMGM's odds on Penix are bet $100 and win $850.
Penix completed 10 passes for 180 yards and 4 touchdowns in the second quarter of the Huskies' 56-19 victory over Boise State.
Indiana's two-player quarterback attack against Ohio State completed 9 passes for 82 yards in 4 quarters of the Hoosiers' 23-3 loss to Ohio State.
The third Heisman pick on the BetMGM board is former Louisville quarterback Jordan Travis. He ranks 9th nationally in passing yards per game at 342 after completing 23 of 31 throws and four touchdowns as the No. 4 Seminoles popped Louisiana State, 45-21.
You can bet $100 to win $1,000, if Travis is voted the Heisman winner.
Penix, remember, was terrific at Indiana, leading the Hoosiers to an 8-5 record as a freshman in 2019 and then 6 wins in 8 games during the shortened 2020 Covid season. A string of injuries and a change in offensive coordinators inspired Penix to take his talents to Seattle after the 2021 season.
The Huskies, wisely, are beating the drum for Penix, including a video where he discussed the Heisman Hype that surrounds him. Penix was asked how he dealt with the noise by Adam Breneman.
"Just keeping the main thing, the main thing," Penix said.
"With me, I'm just so laser-focused and locked in on winning football games and helping this team win football games, that's my filter.
"Each and every day I come out here and I hear those things (about the Heisman) and I see those things on social media sometimes but I know at the end of the day that I've got to win football games and help our team win football games for that to even happen.
"I always put my team first. Without my offensive linemen and those guys making plays on the outside and running backs as well, it wouldn't be me.
"In my eyes, I've always understood what I can do on the football field. I knew what I bring to the table. It was just a matter of time. Being healthy. Having a full off season. I feel like that was a big part of me having a good year last year. Staying healthy, having a full off season, that was big.
"And having the guys around me to make big-time plays to help me look good."
Travis is a sixth-year player. Travis came to U of L in 2018 from The Benjamin School in North Palm Beach, Fla., ranked as a 3-star recruit, the No. 24 dual-threat quarterback in his class and the No. 119 prospect in the state of Florida.
He completed 4 passes in three games for Louisville during the dreadful 2018 season — and made his decision to leave before Scott Satterfield was announced as the replacement for Bobby Petrino. Travis didn't win the FSU starting job full time until 2020.
Florida State has created a Heisman site for Travis — JTravForHeisman.com.
Why not?
One game into his final season, Travis is already the all-time leading rusher among Florida State quarterbacks.
With 7 touchdown passes or runs, he will overtake 2000 Heisman winner Chris Weinke as the school's all-time leader in total touchdowns.
With 247 more yards in total offense, which he will likely get Saturday against Southern Mississippi, Travis will move past 2013 Heisman winner Jameis Winston in total yards with the Seminoles.
According to FSU, Travis is the only players in the country to throw four TD passes and run for another score against a Top 5 opponent in the regular season over the last 10 years.
"It's easy when I have great teammates around me to push me and tell me they have my back no matter what," Travis said.
