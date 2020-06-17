LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville football coach Scott Satterfield is hoping to play football this fall, but like everyone else, he has his doubts. Asked if he has concerns whether the Cardinals will play a full season, his response was: You’d better believe it.
That was among several headlines in Satterfield’s first video conference with reporters in several weeks. Among the top takeaways:
1. STILL REASON FOR CONCERN ON UPCOMING SEASON: Satterfield is proceeding as if a full season will start on schedule, but he knows that’s not the final word.
“Absolutely, there's concern,” Satterfield said, speaking to reporters Wednesday. “It's really concerning, the reason being that nobody really knows anything. Everybody's got a little bit of information, enough to be dangerous probably, but nobody truly knows anything. So we have policies and procedures that everybody has recommended, and we're trying to do most all those and do our part, but every college has to do their part.”
Part of the problem, as Satterfield sees it, is that every university has a different policy, every state has a different set of guidelines and a different situation with regard to COVID-19, and even when the NCAA sets a set of guidelines for returning to play, it may be difficult to get shools on the same page.
“The crazy to me is, depending on which state you're in, it's all kind of different, right?” Satterfield said. “The universities can be different. Just look in the ACC. We're back. Clemson's back. There are some schools that are back. But there's also five or six schools that are not back right now. So it's all sort of different and crazy. Absolutely it's concerning, are we going to be able to play all our games?”
2. IMPORTANCE OF A DIVERSE STAFF: Satterfield has eight African Americans working on his staff as either an assistant coaches or in strength and conditioning, led by defensive coordinator Bryan Brown.
He said that diversity on his staff was essential, especially for his players.
“I think it's great,” he said. “It's a great role model for them to look at it and say, ‘Yeah, you can make it. You're going to have to work like all of us do. No matter what color you are, you've got to put the work in, but it shows you you have a great opportunity.’
I've been around Bryan Brown for a long time now. I think he came down (to Appalachian State) in 2012, young, had only been coaching a couple years, and he comes to App and he's kind of low man on the totem pole, didn't make very much money.
“But every year, got a little more of a promotion, then when I got the job as head coach, Bryan was on my staff as a full-time guy, then when our defensive coordinator left, (Brown) was young, but man this guy is very, very good.
“He's a good recruiter, he's a really good coach, he's a good teacher, he's a good person, he's a good family man. He's exactly what we want to be our defensive coordinator, so we hired him and our defense didn't miss a beat, actually got better.
“I come to Louisville, there's no hesitation in my mind to bring him on board to be a part of this staff here. He does an outstanding job. But for our guys to be able to look up to a guy like Coach Brown and ShaDon Brown (the safeties coach) and Norval McKenzie (running backs coach) and some of these coaches we have, they're great men, they're great family men. They're people you can look up to, not only our players, but our kids. I think it's real important because not only are we coaches, we're father figures, we're mentors, we're so many things to our players and everybody in this building. And when I go look to hire people, the first thing I look at is their heart. A lot of things going on and issues throughout our country is a heart thing, so when I look to hire people, I look at their heart; I want to see who they are.
3. BACK-TO-CAMPUS UPDATE: Players started returning to campus for controlled, socially distant workouts last week. Satterfield gave an update on how many players are in Louisville and what they are doing.
“Last week we started our voluntary lifting portion of the program, bringing guys back,” Satterfield said. I think around 42 guys that worked out last week and are working out this week. Then we brought in 30 more guys Monday and they're testing, going through physicals and all like that. So roughly 72-to-74 guys that are in right now. We'll go to Phase Three by the end of the month and it will be pushed down into July before they can start doing anything, and then we'll have roughly 90-some guys by July 6, low 90s who will be in here working out. So that's where we are right now. All these guys are doing right now is basically lifting and running and everything's going great so far. Guys have come back in really good shape.”
Satterfield said he was happy to hear some positive reports about where the players were physically after they returned to campus.
“One thing as coaches you kind of worry about, what kind of shape are the guys going to be in?” he said. “They've done some great work on their own back at their homes and they've actually exceeded where we thought they would be. The first phase we brought in, the first 42 guys, were starters and some guys who are right there. Probably our best players obviously, but they've come in with great attitudes and in great shape. So we're excited where we are right now."
4. NO COVID UPDATES: One thing Satterfield would not comment on is the number of Louisville players or staff that has tested positive during the school's testing protocols. A number of programs around the nation are providing such info, but Louisville has not. Athletic director Vince Tyra noted privacy concerns when asked for the reason.
"I think right now we're not going to comment on any positive or negative," Satterfield said. "I'll just say that everything is going great so far."
Satterfield said players must answer a series of medical questions each day before being allowed into the complex.
Sports information director Kenny Klein said players are being asked to sign a waiver, mainly concerned with committing to abide by university protocols.
5. RECRUITING MOMENTUM: Despite the pandemic, Louisville has secured 14 commitments in the Class of 2021, including a pair of prospects who earned 4-star recognition from 247Sports.
The Cards’ class is ranked 26th nationally and sixth in the Atlantic Coast Conference by that recruiting service.
Has Satterfield been pleased and even surprised by what the staff has achieved?
“Well I think if you asked me this three months ago, I would say, ‘Absolutely, yes.’ “ he said.
“But as we’ve been going through this, the uncertainty part of it, I think, started to jump in, and the recruits and their families were like, ‘Man, initially we kind of want to wait and take our visits in June and those type things.’
, everybody kind of realized, ‘I don’t think I’m going to be able to visit. I’m not going to be able to see it.’
“That’s where these virtual visits came into place. And so all schools … we were one of the earlier schools to do virtual visits. So a lot of schools started doing that.
“I think you try to do the best you can with that. I just think you build this relationship, kind of like we’re doing on the call right now. You talk to them all the time. You know, you’re able to start getting some.
“One here. One there. They start connecting. The next thing you know it just starts, kind of like a rollercoaster and the last couple days have been big for us. We’re going to have some more here very soon as well.
“It is a little surprising to answer your question but in the last month, ‘Not really.’ I think more and more recruits and their families realize, ‘Hey, we’re not going to be able to see any schools. Virtually, I have seen the place. I love the coaches. I love what they’re doing. Let’s go be a part of this right here.’ “
