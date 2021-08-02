BOZICH | Detmers, Ellis give Louisville baseball 10 big-leaguers in 2021

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville does not have the perfect mix of players to field a major-league baseball team with only guys from the Cardinals’ program. But it’s getting closer.
With pitcher Reid Detmers and third baseman Drew Ellis making their big-league debuts over the weekend, the list of former Cards who have played in the majors this season grew to 10: one starting pitcher, three relief pitchers, a catcher, two infielders and three outfielders.
Drew Ellis' Major League debut was a good one! Just hours after being called up from the @Aces, @drewellis10 singled and scored a run in the Diamondbacks' 6-5 10-inning win over the Dodgers Friday night 👏pic.twitter.com/T2XCAHfZSm— Kirsten Moran (@kirstenlizmoran) July 31, 2021
All the Cards need to join the party are infielders Devin Hairston and Devin Mann, along with outfielder Josh Stowers and pitcher Brendan McKay. That could happen.
Until it does, I’ll keep my list of former Cards who have played in the big leagues during the 2021 season to 10 and rank them according to the Wins Above Replacement (WAR) value they have generated at Baseball-Reference.com:
1. Will Smith, catcher, Dodgers (2.1 WAR): If anybody doubted Smith was a mainstay in the lineup of the World Series champions, the doubters disappeared last weekend.
In a push to repeat, Los Angeles acquired pitcher Max Scherzer and infielder Trea Turner from Washington with a package of prospects that included Keibert Ruiz, L.A.’s top catching prospect.
WILL SMITH TRIPLE! Two runs score and it's now a 3-0 #Dodgers lead! pic.twitter.com/lUAd1WhUCi— SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) July 29, 2021
Smith, 26, leads all catchers in the National League with 48 runs batted in, a total that trails only Kansas City’s Salvador Perez among all catchers. His 14 doubles as well as the RBIs are career highs, and Smith will tie his career best (15) with his next home run.
I also like his chances of earning another World Series ring as he manages a pitching staff of Scherzer, Walker Buehler, Clayton Kershaw and Julio Urias.
2. Adam Duvall, outfield, Braves (2.0 WAR): The Braves reversed their decision to let Duvall leave as a free agent last winter by acquiring him in a trade with the Marlins last week.
Duvall, 32, struggles with contact, striking out 105 times with a weak on-base percentage of .277. Buy his 69 RBIs rank fourth in the National League, ahead of Justin Turner, Nolan Arenado and Freddie Freeman. The Braves will need thunder from Duvall to make up the four-game deficit against the Mets in the NL East.
3. Chad Green, pitcher, Yankees (1.4 WAR): Creating value as a middle reliever can be a challenge, but Green remains an effective bridge to New York closer Aroldis Chapman.
Now 30, Green would be the closer on many teams, averaging better than strikeout per inning for his sixth-straight season in New York. This year, with Chapman out, Green also earned three saves along with four wins.
4. Adam Engel, outfield, White Sox (1.2 WAR): A hamstring issue limited to 25 games for the first-place White Sox. But he’s shown improved plate discipline (career high .363 on base percentage) and power (tying his career high with six homers in 78 at-bats) while continuing to play Gold Glove defense in center and right field.
Adam Engel - Chicago White Sox (6) pic.twitter.com/r8nE4ShAbD— MLB HR Videos (@MLBHRVideos) August 1, 2021
If Eloy Jimenez and Luis Robert finally get healthy, Engel, 29, will be part of the Sox right-field platoon down the stretch as well as a defensive replacement and pinch runner.
5. Kyle Funkhouser, pitcher, Tigers (0.4): It appears that Funkhouser’s days as a starting pitcher are over. Tigers manager A.J. Hinch moved him into middle relief and Funkhouser, 27, has been one of the Tigers’ most consistent pitchers.
Funkhouser had one bad outing against the Royals in July but had nine scoreless appearances during that month for the Tigers. There’s always a chance Funkhouser could grow into a closer.
6. Nick Solak, infield, Rangers (0.4): Just when it appeared that Solak, 26, established himself as a big-league regular, he struggled mightily through May, June and July, batting .196 with 11 extra-base hits.
That earned him a trip back to AAA on July 23 to fix his stroke. Solak has hit safely in seven of eight games at Round Rock with three doubles and a home run while only striking out three times in 31 at-bats. He should be back in Texas soon.
7. Corey Ray, outfield, Brewers (0.0): It’s been an arduous professional journey for Ray, 26, since Milwaukee invested the No. 5 pick in the 2016. But he finally earned a short stay in the big leagues this season.
In fact, Ray played one game in Wrigley Field, going 0-2 with a walk in his hometown. Ray is back in AAA with Milwaukee’s team in Nashville, trying to cut down on his 34% strikeout rate.
8. Zack Burdi, pitcher, White Sox (-0.1): The White Sox have scrambled for bullpen arms while giving Burdi, 26, six big-league appearances this season. It has not gone well. He’s was scored on four times while allowing three home runs in nine innings.
He’s back in Charlotte, trying to rebuild his confidence after allowing 11 runs in his last four appearances there.
9. Reid Detmers, pitcher, Angels (-0.2): The first inning of his big-league debut went well. Detmers struck out Matt Olson and Jed Lowrie. He pitched around a single in a scoreless second inning.
Reid Detmers' curveball has so much potential pic.twitter.com/1ZYQia5JfH— Nick Pollack (@PitcherList) August 2, 2021
Then ... Oakland welcomed Detmers to the big leagues with a five-run third inning that featured home runs by Matt Olson and Yan Gomes.
The good news is that after making several trades, the Angeles are committed to giving Detmers, 22, his chance to learn in the big leagues the rest of this season on a fourth-place team out of contention.
10. Drew Ellis, third base, Diamondbacks (-0.2): After driving in 52 runs in 65 games at AAA, Ellis, 25, earned his chance to show can be Arizona’s third baseman of the future.
He lined a 1-2 slider to left for a single Friday night for his first big-league hit in his opening at bat. The Dodgers welcomed him to the big leagues by striking Ellis out on five of his next eight at bats.
Arizona has the worst record in the big leagues. The door is open for Ellis to establish himself.
