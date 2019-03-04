BOZICH | Is Kentucky still a No. 1 seed? My AP Top 25 ballot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Programming note: The Associated Press college basketball Top 25 will be released Monday at noon.
And on Monday March 11 at noon. And on March 18 at noon.
Then the NCAA Tournament will start and the AP poll will be closed for the spring and summer. The AP poll will officially move into the background as seeding for the NCAA Tournament blocks out the sun.
So I’d better get to work.
1. Gonzaga (29-2) — The top seed in the West Regional. Book it.
2. Duke (25-4) — You might drop the Blue Devils to No. 3 or even No. 4, but they beat Virginia twice.
3. Virginia (26-2) — The Cavaliers have one of those tricky trips to Syracuse Monday night.
4. North Carolina (24-5) — The Tar Heels have won 12 of 13.
5. Kentucky (24-5) — Yes, I remember Kentucky beat North Carolina. Go ahead and argue that the Wildcats are still a No. 1 seed.
6. Texas Tech (24-5) — The Red Raiders and Kansas State are positioned to end the Kansas reign in the Big 12. 7. Tennessee (26-3) — Some people have the Vols back as a Number 1 seed. Your thoughts?
7. Tennessee (26-3) — Some people have the Vols back as a Number 1 seed. Your thoughts? (I can't explain how this was deleted in my original post, but this is what I wrote 0-- and where I voted the Vols. Apologies to Rick Barnes and friends.)
8. Purdue (22-7) — The Boilermakers are going to win the Big Ten.
9. Michigan State (23-6) — Tom Izzo was less than gracious after getting swept by Indiana. In fact, he needed a hug.
10.Michigan (26-4) — The Wolverines get their rematch with Michigan State this weekend.
11. LSU (24-5) — The Tigers are the team to beat in the SEC. At least in the standings.
12. Florida State (23-6) — Anybody else think the Seminoles are a Final Four dark horse?
13. Kansas (22-7) — Whatever happened to Quentin Grimes?
14, Marquette (23-6) — The computer formulas doubted the Golden Eagles before they lost back to back games.
15. Houston (27-2) — UCF?
16. Cincinnati (25-4) — Interesting final week for the Bearcats — UCF (UCF?) and Houston.
17. Buffalo (26-3) — Payback game with Bowling Green this weekend.
18. Virginia Tech (22-6) — The Hokies are tied for fourth with FSU in the ACC.
19. Nevada (26-3) — Not a good look for the Wolfpack against Utah State.
20. Wofford (26-4) — The Terriers will grab an at-large big even if they fail to win the Southern Conference tournament.
21. Villanova (22-8) — The Wildcats and Marquette are the only two Big East teams assured of NCAA bids.
22. Wisconsin (20-9) — The Badgers had dozens of chances to win at Indiana.
23. Kansas State (22-7) — Remember most of this group made it to the Elite Eight last season.
24. Maryland (21-9) — The talent is much better than the results. Coaching?
25. Auburn (20-9) — Somebody has to fill the final spot.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.