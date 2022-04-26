LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Kentucky football team rolled to eight wins during the 2019 season, closing with four consecutive victories while dispatching Louisville and Virginia Tech.
The insiders yawned.
When the 2020 season opened, the Wildcats ranked No. 34 in the AP college football preseason poll — behind Virginia Tech and U of L.
The Wildcats slipped to 5-6 during the COVID-shortened 2020 season. I don’t have to tell you how many votes coach Mark Stoops’ team earned in the 2021 preseason AP poll.
The answer is zero, even though Nevada, Ball State and UAB were not ignored.
That was not news. That was the trend. The last time Kentucky cracked the AP preseason Top 25 Stoops was 9 years old. The answer to the trivia question is 1978, peak Fran Curci football, when UK kicked off as No. 15.
To the lengthy list of other firsts that Stoops has delivered during his nine-plus season run in Lexington, be prepared to add another: The Wildcats should to be ranked in the AP Top 25 when the 2022 season kicks off with Kentucky playing host to the Miami RedHawks on Sept. 3.
Kentucky has already earned a solid spot in the preseason top 25 at ProFootballFocus, checking in at No. 18. That’s sixth among the eight Southeastern Conference teams that PFF ranked.
Kentucky earned recognition from ESPN’s computer formula Football Power Index. The preseason projection there is No. 20 with a final record of 8-4.
Paul Myerberg of USA Today ranked the 14 Southeastern Conference teams last week. He placed Kentucky seventh in the league — and seventh in the SEC typically translates to the top 25.
Make a note of this: Myerberg has UK has positioned ahead of LSU (sorry, Brian Kelly); Florida (sorry, Tim Tebow) and Auburn (sorry, Bo Jackson).
That’s sufficient evidence for me to predict that by delivering five winning seasons in the last six years, Stoops has finally convinced skeptics that his program has earned a legitimate place in the preseason conversation.
And in football, I’d argue, starting in the top 25 is more critical than it is in basketball. Fewer games. The same programs generally dominate. It takes time to build your brand. Stoops has had time — and he’s built his brand.
More evidence of the growth of Kentucky’s program will come Thursday, Friday and Saturday during the NFL Draft in Las Vegas, Nevada.
According to ProFootballFocus, four UK players rank among the top 125 overall prospects:
Edge rusher Josh Paschal (ranked 44th); offensive tackle Darian Kinnard (No. 79); center Luke Fortner (No 105) and receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (No. 125).
Three other Wildcats are likely to be selected: safety Yusuf Corker (No. 185); defensive lineman Marquan McCall (No. 236) and offensive tackle Dare Rosenthal (No. 237).
There was a time when a talent drain that substantial would eliminate Kentucky from preseason consideration the following season. Stoops should smash that barrier, in part because Will Levis returns to play quarterback and Chris Rodriguez will begin the season as the most accomplished halfback in the SEC.
Rodriguez has averaged 6.5 yards per carry while lugging the football 415 times over the last three seasons. Fumbling has been his primary issue. He can fix that.
Among returning SEC quarterbacks, Levis ranked fifth in total offense last season, running for 376 yards while passing for 2,812. Like Rodriguez, Levis must do a better job protecting the ball and reduce his 13 interceptions. He’ll also have to adapt to life without Robinson and former offensive coordinator Liam Coen.
Defensively, Kentucky has holes to fill. But the return of linebackers Jacquez Jones, DeAndre Square and Jordan Wright provide a foundation for coordinator Brad White. Stoops has recruited well for several seasons.
And the schedule?
Kentucky figures to be double-figure favorites in its non-league games against Miami, Youngstown State, Northern Illinois and Louisville that will all be played at Kroger Field. It’s one of those seasons when UK plays eight home games.
They play their first two SEC games on the road (Florida, Sept. 10 and Ole Miss (Oct. 1). ESPN’s FPI Index ranks only Georgia and Ole Miss ahead of the Wildcats. ProFootballFocus likes Georgia and South Carolina ahead of UK.
Either way, four SEC victories seem likely — as does a starting position in the AP preseason top 25.
