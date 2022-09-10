LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — One of the first things that coach Mark Stoops did after he took control of the University of Kentucky football program was stop getting blown out by the University of Florida.
No more 73-7 or 65-0 or 63-5.
Then he showed the Wildcats could beat the Gators, toppling Florida on the road in 2018 and again in Lexington 2021.
Now Stoops has taken it up a notch -- a substantial notch.
Football school? You bet.
Make it Kentucky 26, Florida 16 on a night when the Wildcats’ defense made the Gators’ offense look panicked, impotent and inept in the second half. Florida failed to score in the final 34 minutes. Failed to come close to scoring, actually.
“We overcame a lot of adversity,” Stoops told Katie George of ESPN on the national telecast. “You don’t do that unless you’re an experienced, tough football team.
“We know we have that mentality. We know each and every week it’s going to be a challenge. We respect Florida. But we were ready to play.”
Florida was ranked No. 12, Kentucky No. 20. Look for the Wildcats to surge when the next Associated Press Top 25 is released Monday at noon.
Beat No. 12 on the road on a day when No. 6 Texas A&M, No. 8 Notre Dame, No. 17 Pittsburgh and No. 19 Wisconsin all stumbled, and the Wildcats will gain 5 or more spots.
Saturday night at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida, Stoops and Kentucky beat the Gators in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1976 and 1977 and did it on a night when the Wildcats misfired and made mistakes.
Considering Stoops was the first UK coach to beat the Gators since 1986, The Swamp was a fitting place for the coach to earn his 61st victory, moving one past Bear Bryant as the program’s winningest coach.
“I’m fortunate,” Stoops said. “Fortunate. A lot of great players and coaches have been through here. To be able to persevere in this difficult conference I have nothing but respect and appreciation.”
In a game that attracted 21 NFL scouts from 15 franchises, Kentucky quarterback Will Levis out-performed Anthony Richardson of Florida.
Levis finished 13 of 24 for 202 yards, including a dynamic 55-yard touchdown strike to freshman Dane Key.
Richardson? Don’t ask. It was ugly. He completed 14 of 35 for 143 yards and no touchdowns with a pair of interceptions. Richardson ran for 106 yards and 3 touchdowns against Utah. He gained 4 yards on 6 carries against the Wildcats with a long run of 4 yards.
A week ago, when Florida defeated No. 7 Utah, Richardson allegedly played himself into the early conversation for the Heisman Trophy by leading the Gators to an upset victory.
The Wildcats took Richardson out of that conversation with a pair of interceptions.
The first one was a remarkable one-handed snag at the Florida 24 by Jordan Wright. He returned his prize to the Florida 5. The Wildcats scored in four plays to cut Florida’s lead to 16-13.
The second came at the UK 35 yard-line late in the third quarter. Keidron Smith stepped in front of a Gators’ receiver and roared 65 yards for a touchdown, sending Richardson sprawling to the turf as the cut to the middle of the field and accelerated.
That put the Wildcats ahead 23-16 — and they never trailed again.
The defense was not finished making Richardson and the Gators suffer. They stopped Florida on downs at the Gators’ 40 with 8:36 to play. And then did it again when Florida coach Billy Napier tried to get 6 yards on fourth down from the Gators’ 24 with 4:02 to play.
The Gators got no yards. Richardson threw another incomplete pass.
The Wildcats’ next two games should be their easiest victories of the season. Youngstown State, an FCS program, visits Kroger Field for a noon game Saturday. The Penguins improved to 2-0 by defeating Dayton, 49-16, Saturday.
The following week the Wildcats host Northern Illinois of the Mid-American Conference. UK’s next Southeastern Conference game will Oct. 1 at Ole Miss.
On a day when SEC East rivals South Carolina (Arkansas), Missouri (Kansas State) and Vanderbilt (Wake Forest) all lost, the Wildcats positioned themselves to chase Georgia and Tennessee at the top of the division.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.