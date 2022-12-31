LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) — You want to be perturbed by the way your favorite team played Saturday in men’s basketball game Kentucky won 86-63 over Louisville at Rupp Arena?
You can certainly do that.
Kentucky jumped on the Cardinals 16-4 and then waited forever to knock Louisville out. The Wildcats started the second half as if they were convinced the game was already over. UK’s defense was less than extraordinary.
Louisville watched UK start the game as the aggressor, the way the Cardinals have let the entire world of college basketball be the aggressor this season. The Cards played nearly 7 minutes before they bothered to grab their first individual rebound. What’s the rush?
You want to be energized by the way your favorite team played?
Well, you can do that, too.
John Calipari put Jacob Toppin back into the Wildcats’ starting lineup and Toppin delivered his best game in weeks. Correct that. Toppin delivered his best game ever.
After scoring 9 total points in UK’s last four games, Toppin scored 24 in the victory. Mid-range jump shots are supposed to be out of style in today’s game, but Toppin was terrific from 15-to-17 feet. He put the exclamation point on the victory by rushing from the left corner past two Louisville defenders for a two-handed rebound slam of a miss by teammate Oscar Tshiebwe.
And I don’t mean to slight Tshiebwe. Never slight Tshiebwe. He also had 24, along with his signature 13 rebounds.
Toppin and Tshiebwe combined to make 20 of 28 field goal attempts. That’s 71.4%. That is winning basketball.
So what was the good news for Kenny Payne’s team in a 23-point defeat?
For the Cards the first three minutes of the second half were bliss. Down 45-30 at halftime, Louisville scored seven straight points and stirred some uneasiness in the building.
A layup by Brandon Huntley-Hatfield. A three-point field goal by Mike James. Two free throws by El Ellis.
With Kentucky missing its first three field goal attempts and the Wildcats throwing the ball away twice, the Cardinals had two opportunities to cut the lead to 5 or 6.
Nope.
Nope.
Turnover.
Turnover.
Kentucky scored the next six points. The uneasiness disappeared. So did any thoughts of a complete Louisville rally, despite another determined performance by Ellis, who led the Cards with 23 points.
It’s conference play for both teams next week. Kentucky will host Louisiana State Tuesday night before visiting Alabama Saturday. Louisville returns to the KFC Yum! Center for a pair of home games — Tuesday night against Syracuse and Saturday against Wake Forest.
