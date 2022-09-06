LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- I can accept a lack of juice from a college football team in Week 4 or Week 5. It's a 13-week grind. Even Alabama throws in a clunker.
But not in Week 1.
I can understand a team coming out without an edge after a string of discouraging losses or an exhausting road trip.
But not in Week 1.
Energy (the lack of) and edge (ditto) were two items University of Louisville football coach Scott Satterfield and his coordinators — Bryan Brown (defensive) and Lance Taylor (offensive) — sold as leading explanations for the Cards' alarmingly one-sided 31-7 loss at Syracuse on Saturday night.
Just because they're selling it does not mean the Cardinals' fan base is buying it. I'm not sensing they are — or suggesting they should.
We'll find out how much acceptance and energy the home fans have Sept. 16 when Louisville plays its first game in Cardinal Stadium against Florida State. But I'd recommend Satterfield's team deliver a massive upgrade in effort, edge, performance and attention to detail this Friday at Central Florida.
Because if they can't tackle, scheme and execute against the Golden Knights better than they did against the Orange, the football conversation in this town is quickly going to get uncomfortable. And Louisville fans won't have any problem making the conversation uncomfortable. We've seen it before. Ask Steve Kragthorpe or Bobby Petrino for details.
"Give credit to Syracuse," Satterfield. "They came out and played really well. We did not match that intensity. We've got to do better."
It's the third sentence that is alarming
"We did not match that intensity."
But Satterfield said more.
"I do know we have to match the intensity and the energy and the physicality of the football game," he said.
It was the season-opener. It was a conference game.
Syracuse was a program Louisville had flattened by three touchdowns or more in back-to-back-to-back seasons. It was an opponent picked to finish last in the Atlantic Division of the Atlantic Coast Conference. Nobody was asking the Cards to achieve Mission Impossible.
Instead of a sparkling first impression, the Cards reminded the fan base of the troubling final impression from last season — the defensive breakdowns, the lack of creativity on offense, the general overall sense that the trajectory of the program is not what it needs to be.
Syracuse averaged 5.7 yards per play last season. The Orange averaged 6.8 yards per play against the Cards.
Syracuse averaged 22.1 points in 8 ACC games last season. They hung 31 points on the Cards on Saturday night.
On the flip side, Louisville managed only 334 yards on offense. That was the fewest yards the Cards delivered in their last 20 games — since Notre Dame (a national playoff team) limited U of L to 233 yards on Oct. 17, 2020.
By my count, Satterfield used the word "energy," seven times while discussing his team's performance against Syracuse as well as its game at UCF.
Ouch.
Fairness dictates that we remember Satterfield has upgraded the vibe after a sour start. His first U of L team lost its opener, 35-17, but that was to a Notre Dame squad that finished 11-2. He replaced Jawon Pass at quarterback with Malik Cunningham. The Cards won four of their next five as well as seven of their next 10, which resulted in Satterfield being named ACC coach of the year.
The Cards were similarly uninspiring in their season-opening loss to Ole Miss last season. But they won their next three, including games against UCF and Florida State, their next two opponents. So it's early to punt after 8.3% of the season has been played.
This is year four. During the preseason, Satterfield sold a more dynamic product than Louisville delivered at Syracuse.
I asked Satterfield if the coaching staff saw signs of leadership and a desire for improvement from the players in the aftermath of the 24-point defeat.
"Yeah, absolutely," Satterfield said.
"Had that on Sunday when we got back here when the guys got together. I think we have it offensively and defensively.
"And you know what ends up happening, too, is everybody wants to figure out, 'Why? What happened? And how can we get better with it?'
"Coaches are doing that obviously but when the players do it, it's a lot better, when it's coming from them.
"But, again, I think the guys bounced back really well. I think they're disappointed. They realize they have to practice better, we have to get a better plan in and we have to go execute that plan."
Yes, to all of that.
And if we're talking about energy next week, well ...
